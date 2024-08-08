Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 8th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Krystal Biotech KRYS: This gene therapy company which is engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. Price and Consensus

Krystal Biotech, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Krystal Biotech, Inc. Quote

Krystal Biotech’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. Price

Krystal Biotech, Inc. price | Krystal Biotech, Inc. Quote

Amalgamated Financial AMAL: This bank holding company which provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Amalgamated Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

Amalgamated Financial’s shares gained 9.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price

Amalgamated Financial Corp. price | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

