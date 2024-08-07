Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

Howmet Aerospace HWM: This company which provides engineered solutions for customers in the transportation and aerospace industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price and Consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. price-consensus-chart | Howmet Aerospace Inc. Quote

Howmet Aerospace’s shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price

Howmet Aerospace Inc. price | Howmet Aerospace Inc. Quote

Aercap AER: This company which is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

Aercap’s shares gained 2.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price

Aercap Holdings N.V. price | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

Olo OLO: This company which makes online-ordering technology for restaurants, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Olo Inc. Price and Consensus

Olo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Olo Inc. Quote

Olo’s shares gained 8.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Olo Inc. Price

Olo Inc. price | Olo Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Olo Inc. (OLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.