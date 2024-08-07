Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:
Howmet Aerospace HWM: This company which provides engineered solutions for customers in the transportation and aerospace industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Howmet Aerospace’s shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aercap AER: This company which is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Aercap’s shares gained 2.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Olo OLO: This company which makes online-ordering technology for restaurants, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
Olo’s shares gained 8.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
