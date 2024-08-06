Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Hawkins HWKN: This company which distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Hawkins’ shares gained 46.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LeMaitre Vascular LMAT: This company which is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular’s shares gained 6.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

