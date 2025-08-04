Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ZWS: This company which supplies range of advanced water system solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s shares gained 29.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LendingClub LC: This company which offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 58.5% over the last 60 days.

LendingClub's shares gained 51.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Houlihan Lokey HLI: This national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Houlihan Lokey's shares gained 15.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

