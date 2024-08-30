Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Assurant AIZ: This company which is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Assurant’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Opera Limited ( OPRA ): This company which provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Opera Limited’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Genesco GCO: This specialty retail and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Genesco’s shares gained 7.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

