Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

MPLX LP MPLX: This master limited partnership which is engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

MPLX LP Price and Consensus

MPLX LP price-consensus-chart | MPLX LP Quote

MPLX’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MPLX LP Price

MPLX LP price | MPLX LP Quote

Palomar Holdings PLMR: This rapidly growing and profitable company which is focused on the provision of catastrophe insurance for personal and commercial property, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palomar Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palomar Holdings, Inc. Quote

Palomar Holdings’ shares gained 15.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Price

Palomar Holdings, Inc. price | Palomar Holdings, Inc. Quote

Canon CAJPY: This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

Canon’s shares gained 21.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Canon, Inc. Price

Canon, Inc. price | Canon, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canon, Inc. (CAJPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.