Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

DaVita DVA: This company which operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related medical services primarily in dialysis centers and in contracted hospitals across the U.S, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

DaVita’s shares gained 11.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Marex Group PLC MRX: This company which provide diversified global financial services platform, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group’s shares gained 17.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Assurant AIZ: This company which is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Assurant’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

