Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Grupo Supervielle SUPV: This private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Supervielle’s shares gained 7.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fabrinet FN: This company which provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Fabrinet’s shares gained 8.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This credit-tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology’s shares gained 25.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

