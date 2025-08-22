Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:

Antero Midstream AM:This company which is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Antero Midstream's shares gained 27.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Jackson Financial JXN: This company which is a U.S. retirement services provider supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial’s shares gained 17.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Talen Energy Corporation TLN: This company which owns and operates power infrastructure principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Talen Energy Corporation’s shares gained 150.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

