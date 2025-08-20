Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:

Hawkins HWKN: This company which distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Hawkins' shares gained 35.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Talen Energy Corporation TLN: This company which owns and operates power infrastructure principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Talen Energy Corporation’s shares gained 52.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Magic Software Enterprises MGIC: This company which develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Magic Software Enterprises’ shares gained 28.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

