Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

UCB UCBJF: This biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson's disease, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

UCB’s shares gained 25.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Seagate Technology STX: This company which is leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology’s shares gained 5.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings’ shares gained 6.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.