Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

Talen Energy Corporation TLN: This company which produce and sell electricity, capacity and ancillary services primarily into wholesale power markets principally in United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Talen Energy's shares gained 57.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

China Yuchai International CYD: This company which primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China., has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.2% over the last 60 days.

China Yuchai International’s shares gained 67.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Magic Software Enterprises MGIC: This company which is a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Magic Software Enterprises’ shares gained 26.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

