Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Everus Construction Group, Inc. ECG: This company which provides a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Everus Construction's shares gained 23% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

nVent Electric NVT: This company which is a provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric’s shares gained 34.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Harrow, Inc. HROW: This eyecare pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic pharmaceutical products principally for the U.S. market, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Harrow’s shares gained 56.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

