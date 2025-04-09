Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

Hang Seng Bank HSNGY: This world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong's largest listed companies in terms of market capitalization, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Quote

Hang Seng Bank’s shares gained 3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Price

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. price | Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Quote

Alibaba BABA: This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Alibaba’s shares gained 18.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

CME Group CME: This company which is the largest futures exchange in the world in terms of trading volume as well as notional value traded, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

CME Group Inc. Price and Consensus

CME Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | CME Group Inc. Quote

CME Group’s shares gained 11.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

CME Group Inc. Price

CME Group Inc. price | CME Group Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.