Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

Swiss Re SSREY: This reinsurance company which offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Swiss Re’s shares gained 3.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bankinter BKNIY: This financial services company which offer products ranging from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios, Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Bankinter’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Swedbank SWDBY: This leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank’s shares gained 1.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

