Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR ENGIY: This company which engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | ENGIE - Sponsored ADR Quote

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR’s shares gained 24.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR Price

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR price | ENGIE - Sponsored ADR Quote

AerSale ASLE: This company which provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation Price and Consensus

AerSale Corporation price-consensus-chart | AerSale Corporation Quote

AerSale’s shares gained 11.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AerSale Corporation Price

AerSale Corporation price | AerSale Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.