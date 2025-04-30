Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:

Spotify Technology SPOT: This company which provides music streaming services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Spotify Technology’s shares gained 4.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sony SONY: This company which designs, manufactures and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Sony’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Civista Bancshares CIVB: This bank holding company which is involved in the business of community banking, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares’ shares gained 7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.