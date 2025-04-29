Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Philip Morris International PM: This company which operates as a tobacco company, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.20% over the last 60 days.

Philip Morris International’s shares gained 31.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Financial Corporation Indiana THFF: This multi-bank holding company which offers various financial products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Corporation Indiana’s shares gained 3.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company which offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

