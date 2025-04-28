Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Bridgewater Bancshares BWB: This company which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares’ shares gained 5.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nomad Foods Limited NOMD:This company which manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Nomad Foods Limited’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ferrovial SE FER: This company engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Ferrovial SE’s shares gained 12.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

