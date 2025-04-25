Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

Equinox Gold EQX: This company which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold’s shares gained 19.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MainStreet Bank MNSB: This full-service bank which provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days.

MainStreet Bank’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vinci VCISY: This company which is engaged in the construction of buildings and civil structures, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Vinci’s shares gained 28.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

