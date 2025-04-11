Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Qifu Technology’s shares gained 1.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price

Qifu Technology, Inc. price | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Danone DANOY: This company which is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Danone Price and Consensus

Danone price-consensus-chart | Danone Quote

Danone’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Danone Price

Danone price | Danone Quote

Orange ORANY: This company which offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Orange Price and Consensus

Orange price-consensus-chart | Orange Quote

Orange’s shares gained 34.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Orange Price

Orange price | Orange Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Danone (DANOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orange (ORANY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.