Best Mobile Payments Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio for Strong Growth

An updated edition of the February 25, 2025 article.

Mobile payments are financial transactions made using smartphones, tablets, or wearable devices, removing the need for cash or physical cards. These transactions are facilitated through digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal, or via contactless technology such as NFC (Near Field Communication). They also include peer-to-peer transfers, QR code payments and in-app purchases.

As consumers move toward a cashless lifestyle, technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence are further transforming the space by improving transaction transparency, automating processes, and strengthening fraud prevention. The global adoption of mobile payments is accelerating, driven by expanding digital infrastructure, fintech innovation and the widespread use of smartphones. Some platforms now consolidate multiple cards and accounts into a single, user-friendly interface, greatly enhancing convenience.

Companies such as Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM, Fiserv, Inc. FI, MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI and Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY are leveraging product innovations to drive transaction volumes and capture market share. Seamless integration with banks, financial institutions and e-commerce ecosystems has further broadened the reach of mobile payment services. The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst, pushing demand for contactless and secure payment solutions.

Per Grand View Research, the mobile payments market was valued at $88.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 38% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing penetration of smartphones and the rise of e-commerce are likely to power this growth. As mobile payment technologies evolve, they are reshaping the financial landscape. For investors, leading players like Affirm, Fiserv, MercadoLibre, and Paymentus offer compelling growth opportunities given their commitment to innovation and geographic expansion. Our Mobile Payments Screen helps identify high-potential stocks in this dynamic and fast-growing sector.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

4 Mobile Payments Stocks to Buy Now

Affirm is a key player in the mobile payments space, best known for its “Buy Now, Pay Later” solutions that give consumers flexible payment options at checkout. Founded in 2012, the company focuses on providing transparent, user-friendly financial products with no hidden fees or compounding interest. Its platform allows shoppers to split purchases into biweekly or monthly payments — both online and in-store — making it an increasingly popular choice among consumers.

Affirm’s mobile payment offerings not only benefit consumers but also help merchants increase sales, average order value and repeat purchases. As a result, more businesses are joining its growing ecosystem. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company reported 21 million active consumers and 337,000 active merchants. Affirm continues to expand its reach across both Apple and Android platforms. After building strong traction in North America, the company has successfully entered the U.K. market and is poised to expand further into Europe.

Strategic partnerships have made this international expansion more efficient. In early April, Affirm extended its collaboration with Shopify to launch Shop Pay Installments in Canada, with the U.K. rollout next in line. Plans are also underway to introduce Affirm’s services in Australia and Western Europe. Backed by its strong merchant network and global ambitions, the company is well-positioned to capture more market share in the fast-growing mobile payments sector. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fiserv is a leading player in the mobile payments space, offering a robust suite of solutions for both consumers and businesses of all sizes. Its Clover Go mobile point-of-sale (POS) system allows merchants to accept EMV chip cards and NFC payments directly from smartphones or tablets, making it easy to process transactions on the go. As of March 2025, Clover operates in 11 countries and supports around 3.5 million POS devices worldwide.

The company’s mobile payment offerings have been adopted by more than 2,100 financial institutions, reflecting its broad reach and influence in the digital payments sector. Fiserv also provides NFC-enabled card readers that facilitate contactless transactions through mobile wallets on compatible devices. Its PayEdge platform is a cloud-based mobile payment solution designed for merchants seeking a low-cost, secure option for ACH-based payments. This is particularly useful for customers who prefer using bank account information instead of traditional credit or debit cards.

Additionally, Fiserv’s innovative Universal Commerce or uCom solution integrates shopping, payments, marketing, loyalty programs, as well as money management into a single interface. This unified platform not only accelerates the payment process but also offers value-added services that help merchants generate new revenue streams and improve operational efficiency. Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Fiserv is well-positioned to continue expanding its presence in the mobile payments industry through advanced technologies and scalable, customer-focused solutions.

MercadoLibre operates Mercado Pago, a rapidly expanding mobile payments platform that serves as the backbone of its fintech ecosystem across Latin America. The platform offers a wide range of financial services, including mobile wallets, QR code payments, point-of-sale (POS) devices, credit and debit cards, and digital lending solutions. Mercado Pago boasts more than 56 million monthly active users, with nearly two-thirds of its total payment volume coming from transactions conducted outside MercadoLibre’s e-commerce marketplace. This highlights the platform’s growing reach and significant long-term growth potential.

Last year alone, Mercado Pago processed around 11.3 billion transactions, underscoring its scale and increasing relevance in the region’s shift toward digital finance. To further expand its services, the company is pursuing a Multiple Banking Institution license in Mexico and has initiated discussions with regulators to fast-track the approval process. MELI is a key driver of financial inclusion and digital transformation across Latin America, and Mercado Pago plays a pivotal role in that mission.

The platform has introduced NFC-based contactless payments and integrated Visa Token Service to enhance the security of online transactions. Additionally, it supports installment payments, helping merchants reduce cart abandonment and boost conversions. With these innovations and its growing footprint, Mercado Pago continues to strengthen its position in the mobile payments space. MercadoLibre currently has a Zacks Rank #2, reflecting positive sentiment around its fintech-driven growth prospects.

Paymentus delivers advanced mobile payment solutions through its all-in-one electronic bill presentment and payment platform. Designed for flexibility and ease of use, the platform allows consumers to make real-time payments across multiple channels. One standout feature is its One-Time Payments option, which enables users to pay bills instantly without creating an account, eliminating friction and boosting convenience.

The company also offers Pay-by-Email and Pay-by-Text capabilities, allowing users to receive billing alerts and complete payments directly from their inbox or text messages. Additionally, Paymentus supports transactions through major digital wallets, addressing the rising demand for seamless mobile wallet payments. With integrations across more than 400 billing, accounting and customer information systems, Paymentus has built a vast operational network.

It serves more than 2,500 billers and financial institutions throughout North America, reflecting its strong industry presence. The company is actively expanding its mobile payment ecosystem through strategic partnerships and ongoing technology enhancements. In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, Paymentus processed a staggering 166 million transactions, underscoring the scale and growing adoption of its platform. Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, Paymentus is well-positioned to benefit from the accelerating shift toward digital and mobile-first billing solutions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.