Best Midwest Cities to Retire on $1,800 a month

If you’re close to retirement and wondering where to spend these years in a town where your cost of living will match your fixed income, look to the Midwest. States like Kansas, Indiana, and Ohio have a remarkably low cost of living.

As of February, 2023, the average Social Security monthly benefit is 1,693.88, according to the Social Security Administration. However, a recent GOBankingRates study revealed the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. is $1,996. Therefore, the importance of choosing your retirement city wisely cannot be emphasized enough.

Of course, rent isn’t the only monthly expenditure you’ll incur. The average cost of groceries in the U.S. is $4,497 per year — $374.75 monthly — and then you have an average of $7,030 in annual healthcare costs — $585.83 monthly. Add to that an average of $2,956.12 in monthly expenditures, and you seriously need to live in a city that’s easy on your bank account.

Keep reading to see which cities made our list.

8. Salina, Kansas

Monthly Expenditures: $1,812.92

$1,812.92 Livability: 70

Salina is a decent place to retire. However, the city also has the highest average monthly healthcare cost, at $614.54, and the grocery cost, at $352.27. The rent for a one-bedroom apartment is also on the higher side, at $846, making expenses go over $1,500.

7. Janesville, Wisconsin

Monthly Expenditures: $1,808.24

$1,808.24 Livability: 79

Janesville promises a strong livability score of 79, and slightly less overall monthly expenditures, though still not quite $1,500. Healthcare costs will run you $554.78 per month, on average, groceries, $340.65, both under the national average. However, rent is even higher here than Salina at $891 per month.

6. Anderson, Indiana

Monthly Expenditures: $1,783.82

$1,783.82 Livability: 62

Anderson, Indiana comes a bit closer to being affordable, with lower monthly grocery costs, which are $340.65 per month, and healthcare costs, which are $554.78 per month. The rent for a one-bedroom apartment, $888, is on the higher side but still significantly lower than the national average, which is $1,996.

5. Belleville, Illinois

Monthly Expenditures: $1,783.82

$1,783.82 Livability: 63

In Belleville, a one-bedroom apartment will only set you back $860, lower than the national average. Other major expenses include healthcare, which is $558.30 per month, and groceries, which are $351.89.

4. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Monthly Expenditures: $1,768.42

$1,768.42 Livability: 70

Green Bay holds the fourth spot on the list with a livability score of 70. The rent for a one-bedroom apartment here is $870. And while you’ll pay $549.51 in healthcare costs each month, and $348.52 in groceries, all these costs are less per month than the national average.

3. Kokomo, Indiana

Monthly Expenditures: $1,704.82

$1,704.82 Livability: 63

In the charmingly named Kokomo, the livability is a moderate 68, it’s the third most affordable place on the list, with the second lowest rent on this list, at $806. Healthcare cost are at $555.47 per month, but groceries are a moderate $343.65 per month.

2. Lorain, Ohio

Monthly Expenditures: $1,661.59

$1,661.59 Livability: 67

Living in Lorain will cost you $814 per month in rent, which will cost you less than the national average. Your healthcare costs are the lowest on the list, at $495.03 per month, and your monthly grocery costs are $352.27 per month.

1. Hutchingson, Kansas

Monthly Expenditures: $1,568.43

$1,568.43 Livability: 70

Hutchinson takes the top spot, not because everything is cheaper here, though overall expenses are the lowest on the list. It has a decent livability score of 70, as well. Rent is the cheapest on the list, at $621, groceries are a reasonable $348.52 per month, and healthcare is a wee bit over the national average, at $598.72.

Jennifer Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the best Midwest cities to retire on a budget of $1,800 dollars or less. GOBankingRates used Zillow February 2023 data to find every city in the Midwest (IL, IN, IA, KS, MI, MN, MO, NE, ND, OH, SD, and WI) U.S. that has an (1) March 2023 monthly rent of $950 dollars or less. GOBankingRates then used Sperling’s Best to find the cost of living index for every city on the list, looking at (2) grocery and (3) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery (“food at home”) and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on $1,800 or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, it had to have a livabilty score of 60 or higher as sourced from AreaVibes and be one of the 1,500 largest housing markets according to Zillow . All data was collected on and up to date as of April 25, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Midwest Cities to Retire on $1,800 a month

