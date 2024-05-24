News & Insights

Best Mart 360 Unanimous Support at AGM

May 24, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Best Mart 360 Holdings Ltd. (HK:2360) has released an update.

Best Mart 360 Holdings Ltd. announced that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24, 2024, received unanimous support from shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, approval of a final dividend, reelection of directors, and authorization for the Board to fix director remuneration. The voting results reflected a 100% agreement, with a total of 757,140,036 votes in favor of each proposed resolution.

