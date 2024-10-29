Best Mart 360 Holdings Announces Strategic Board Leadership

Best Mart 360 Holdings Ltd. (HK:2360) has released an update.

Best Mart 360 Holdings Ltd. has announced its board of directors, featuring a mix of executive and independent non-executive members, with Mr. Li Guanpeng as Chairman and Mr. Hui Chi Kwan as CEO. The board oversees various committees, including audit, remuneration, nomination, and governance, reflecting the company’s commitment to robust corporate management. This strategic leadership structure aims to strengthen the company’s market position and enhance shareholder value.

