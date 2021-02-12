Best Marijuana Stocks of 2021
Excitement over potential U.S. cannabis legalization has sent the best marijuana stocks soaring this year. That’s for a good reason — Americans spend almost as much on marijuana as they do on cigarettes, potentially making pot stocks the next Big Tobacco. Investors, however, need to be picky. Why? Full U.S. legalization will likely take far longer than people expect.
Data last updated: February 14, 2021 4:10 AM EST
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Price
|% Change
|Business
|Recent News
|ACB
|Aurora Cannabis Inc
|12.48
|-13.75
|Cultivation / Retail
|Aurora Cannabis Stock Is Worthy of a Small Pre-Earnings Investment
|CGC
|Canopy Growth Corp
|40.63
|-0.06
|Cultivation / Retail / Medical
|7 Earnings Reports To Watch Next Week
|CRON
|Cronos Group Inc
|12.40
|2.06
|Cultivation / Retail
|7 Marijuana Stocks Ready To Surge Again
|CURLF
|Curaleaf Holdings Inc
|16.97
|1.57
|Cultivation / Retail
|7 Marijuana Stocks Ready To Surge Again
|GRWG
|Growgeneration Corp
|56.83
|3.25
|Cultivation Supplies
|4 Marijuana Stocks for the Cannabis Comeback
|GTBIF
|Green Thumb Industries Inc
|36.63
|2.32
|Cultivation / Retail
|7 Marijuana Stocks Ready To Surge Again
|MMNFF
|Medmen Enterprises Inc Cl B
|0.48
|1.99
|Retail
|MMNFF Stock: Why Cannabis Play MedMen Is Soaring Today
|SNDL
|Sundial Growers Inc
|1.99
|-16.43
|Cultivation / Retail
|9 Meme Stocks That Social Media Won’t Shut Up About
|TGODF
|Green Organic Dutchman
|0.32
|-13.65
|Cultivation / Medical
|Aurora Stock Dove After an Analyst Gave It a $0 Price Target
|TLRY
|Tilray Inc
|29.80
|-7.33
|Cultivation / Medical
|TLRY Stock Short Squeeze Alert: Is Tilray the Next GameStop?
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
The top marijuana stocks have wide-moat businesses that allow high margins. Companies like Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both owned by marketing-focused parent companies and sell higher-end products to match. Other names like Green Thumb (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and CuraLeaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) are traded away from the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), meaning they can do business in the states that allow them. It’s these types of companies that can differentiate themselves from the rest.
2. How to Buy Marijuana Penny Stocks
Some of the highest-potential marijuana stocks are those with tiny market capitalizations like Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Medmen (OTCMKTS:MMNFF). Though these smaller companies will struggle to gain economies of scale, they can build strong brands and supply chains that larger companies might buy one day. Plus, coming from such a low base, these are the lottery-type companies that could either go to zero or quadruple your initial investment.
3. What Marijuana Stocks to Buy
Investors should know their risk tolerance before buying marijuana stocks. Low-margin pot producers like Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) have gross margins that are either negative or hover in the single digits. These companies stand to gain the most on U.S. marijuana legalization but are otherwise worth zero if legalization doesn’t happen before they run out of cash. On the other hand, U.S.-operated businesses that trade in Canada like MedMen run in reverse. The longer Congress dithers on marijuana reform, the larger these Canadian-traded companies can grow before foreign competition comes in.
4. Where to Buy Marijuana Stocks
Because cannabis is still a Schedule 1 substance, the Nasdaq and NYSE exchanges ban listed pot companies from business in the United States. That means investors with regular trading accounts only have access to marijuana stocks that operate outside of the country. On the other hand, U.S. cannabis companies trade either on foreign exchanges or over-the-counter (OTC). Investors can buy these U.S. companies with access through their brokerage accounts.
