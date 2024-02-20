Best Magnificent 7 Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 In Focus

The stock market is a vibrant ecosystem where shares of publicly held companies are issued, bought, and sold. It serves as a critical barometer for the economy, reflecting the performance of corporate sectors and the broader economic landscape. Investors participate in the stock market to potentially grow their wealth over time through capital gains and dividends. The market comprises various indices, sectors, and types of stocks, catering to a wide range of investment strategies and risk tolerances.

Among the plethora of investment options, the “Magnificent 7” stocks stand out as a hypothetical group representing stability, strong fundamentals, and consistent performance. These stocks are typically associated with well-established companies that have a proven track record of success and resilience in various market conditions. Investing in such stocks can offer advantages like lower volatility, reliable dividends, and the potential for steady growth. However, there are also disadvantages. The size and maturity of these companies might limit their growth potential compared to smaller, more agile companies. Furthermore, their widespread popularity can sometimes lead to overvaluation, making them less attractive from a value-investing perspective.

For investors considering the Magnificent 7 stocks, it’s crucial to conduct thorough research and consider their investment goals and risk tolerance. Keeping abreast of market trends and company performances is also vital for making informed investment decisions in the dynamic landscape of the stock market. Taking this into consideration, here are two Mag 7 stocks for your watchlist in the stock market today.

Microsoft (MSFT Stock)

First up, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a global technology company that develops, licenses, and supports a wide range of software products, services, and devices. Its most well-known products include the Microsoft Windows operating system and Microsoft Office suite. The company also offers cloud-based solutions through Azure and gaming systems like Xbox.

At the end of last month, Microsoft reported a beat for its most recent second quarter of 2024 financial results. In the report, the company notched in an EPS of $2.93 per share, along with revenue for the quarter of $62.02 billion. This is compared to analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $2.76 per share, on revenue estimates of $61.03 billion. Moreover, revenue increased by 17.58% versus the same period the prior year.

Year-to-date, shares of Microsoft stock are up 7.53% so far. Meanwhile, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, MSFT stock is trading lower by 1.31% at $398.76 a share.

Meta Platforms (META Stock)

Second, Meta Platforms Inc. (META), formerly known as Facebook Inc., is a leading social media and technology company that connects people through its various platforms and services. Its portfolio includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, among others.

Earlier this month, Meta reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company reported earnings of $5.33 per share, with revenue of $40.11 billion. For context, Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter were an EPS of $4.83, on revenue of $38.82 billion. In addition, the company also reported a 24.70% increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis.

In 2024 so far, shares of Meta Platforms stock have jumped higher by 35.12% year-to-date. While, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, META stock is trading lower off the open by 1.09% at $468.14 a share.

