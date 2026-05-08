Best Low-Beta Stocks to Own Right Away: LQDA, CBOE, VLO & FANG

Escalating tensions in the Middle East will likely continue to make the U.S. stock market volatile. Thus, fears will likely dominate market sentiment, increasing the appeal of low-beta stocks that tend to move less aggressively than the broader market. Stocks that may attract investors' attention are Liquidia Corporation LQDA. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, Valero Energy Corporation VLO and Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG.

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

We have taken a beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks Greater Than Zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price Greater Than or Equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank Equal to 1 (Strong Buy):Zacks Rank #1 stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are four of the 22 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Liquidia

Liquidia is experiencing rapid growth in YUTREPIA adoption, with increasing patient referrals, expanding prescriber base and rising market share. The company has achieved profitability and is generating positive cash flow, supported by a strong cash position. It is also pursuing expansion into additional indications and larger market opportunities through ongoing and planned clinical development.

Cboe Global Markets

Among the business areas where Cboe Global is growing, options trading remains active. As trading activity surges, CBOE collects more fees, which is fueling profits. The company is financially strong with low debt while consistently rewarding shareholders, thereby giving investors added confidence.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy is among the world's leading low-cost fuel producers, with a combined throughput capacity of 3 million barrels per day. In addition to its presence in traditional refining, the company has exposure to lower-carbon fuels, comprising sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and ethanol.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback is a pure-play Permian producer and thus benefits from the ongoing high crude pricing environment. Apart from having an investment-grade balance sheet, the company has a promising production outlook, thanks to the huge inventory of drilling locations. Diamondback also expects its well costs in the prolific Midland basin to continue declining, aiding its bottom line.

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Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.