Best Low-Beta Stocks to Own Right Away: AGRO, PRA, E & LQDA

Investors are worried that the war in Iran could hurt the global financial markets and the economies. Thus, the stock market will likely remain volatile. Amid rising fears, one can bet on low-beta stocks like Adecoagro S.A. AGRO, ProAssurance Corporation PRA, Eni SpA E and Liquidia Corporation LQDA.

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

We have taken a beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks Greater Than Zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price Greater Than or Equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank Equal to 1 (Strong Buy):Zacks Rank #1 stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are four of the 12 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Adecoagro

From agricultural waste and other renewable sources, Adecoagro generates more than 1 million megawatt-hours of renewable electricity annually. Owing to this, AGRO is capable of utilizing a significant proportion of the energy it consumes from its own renewable energy sources. This is why the company is reducing its expenses and dependence on an external source of energy.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance has increased the prices it charges customers when policies are renewed, showing it is trying to keep up with a tough claims environment. The company also appears financially strong, with total investments of $4.43 billion as of the end of 2025.

Eni

Eni is leading the energy transition. The integrated energy player has been building a full set of decarbonized products and services for clients to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century. Even though the energy business scenario is volatile, Eni’s efficient exploration keeps it highly competitive.

Liquidia

Liquidia is experiencing rapid growth in YUTREPIA adoption, with increasing patient referrals, expanding prescriber base and rising market share. The company has achieved profitability and is generating positive cash flow, supported by a strong cash position. It is also pursuing expansion into additional indications and larger market opportunities through ongoing and planned clinical development.

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Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.