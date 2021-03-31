Best Lithium Stocks in 2021
An increasingly valuable energy commodity, lithium has rapidly integrated itself into every corner of our lives. As a result, you don’t want to ignore lithium stocks to buy, despite this market’s notorious volatility. In the next few years, the volatility may end up benefitting long-side investors. Here are 10 strong options.
Data last updated: April 2, 2021 5:10 AM EDT
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Price
|% Daily Change
|Recent News
|ALB
|Albemarle Corp
|150.74
|3.17
|What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
|SQM
|Sociedad Quimica Y Minera DE Chile ADR R
|54.28
|2.28
|Grading 7 of the Biggest Battery Stocks as an All-EV Future Looms Larger
|TSLA
|Tesla, Inc.
|661.75
|-0.93
|What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.
|OROCF
|Orocobre Ltd
|3.77
|3.29
|7 Lithium Stocks That Are Keeping the EV Revolution Running
|LTHM
|Livent Corp
|18.81
|8.60
|What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
|PWRMF
|Power Metals Corp
|0.23
|0.31
|-
|LAC
|Lithium Americas Corp
|15.87
|-1.24
|Grading 7 of the Biggest Battery Stocks as an All-EV Future Looms Larger
|GALXF
|Galaxy Res Ltd
|2.05
|4.06
|7 Battery and Lithium Stocks Ready for the Future
|ABML
|American Battery Metals Corp
|1.61
|1.26
|7 Penny Stock Bubbles That Are About to Burst
|PILBF
|Pilbara Minerals Ltd
|0.82
|3.06
|8 Cheap Stocks to Buy With Your Next Stimulus Check
