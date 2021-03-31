Stocks

Best Lithium Stocks in 2021

InvestorPlace Staff InvestorPlace
An increasingly valuable energy commodity, lithium has rapidly integrated itself into every corner of our lives. As a result, you don’t want to ignore lithium stocks to buy, despite this market’s notorious volatility. In the next few years, the volatility may end up benefitting long-side investors. Here are 10 strong options.


Ticker Company Name Price % Daily Change Recent News
ALB Albemarle Corp 150.74 3.17 What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
SQM Sociedad Quimica Y Minera DE Chile ADR R 54.28 2.28 Grading 7 of the Biggest Battery Stocks as an All-EV Future Looms Larger
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 661.75 -0.93 What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.
OROCF Orocobre Ltd 3.77 3.29 7 Lithium Stocks That Are Keeping the EV Revolution Running
LTHM Livent Corp 18.81 8.60 What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
PWRMF Power Metals Corp 0.23 0.31 -
LAC Lithium Americas Corp 15.87 -1.24 Grading 7 of the Biggest Battery Stocks as an All-EV Future Looms Larger
GALXF Galaxy Res Ltd 2.05 4.06 7 Battery and Lithium Stocks Ready for the Future
ABML American Battery Metals Corp 1.61 1.26 7 Penny Stock Bubbles That Are About to Burst
PILBF Pilbara Minerals Ltd 0.82 3.06 8 Cheap Stocks to Buy With Your Next Stimulus Check

