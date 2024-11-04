News & Insights

Best Linking Group Holdings Clarifies Transaction Limits

November 04, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Best Linking Group Holdings Limited (HK:9882) has released an update.

Best Linking Group Holdings Limited clarifies previous clerical errors regarding the annual caps of their Purchase and Sales Framework Agreements. The corrected annual caps now span up to HK$35 million for purchases and HK$6 million for sales by 2026. This clarification ensures transparency and accuracy for investors following the company’s financial transactions.

