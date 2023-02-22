Best Investments for Teenagers [How to Start Investing Young]

Teens are becoming increasingly financially savvy, but investing knowledge continues to elude them. It’s a pivotal knowledge gap—and one we hope to bridge by teaching you a little bit more about how to invest, and understanding what the best investments for teenagers are. Fidelity’s 2022 Teens and Money Study provides a number of promising stats concerning teens’ financial literacy: 50% say they’ve used a payment app, 49% of those surveyed say they’ve opened a bank account, and 39% say they’re out there getting jobs. But while many teens identify investing as an eventual goal—a whopping 91% told Fidelity they planned to in the future—most have so far not dipped a toe. One major reason is structural: Minors can’t go out and just open their own brokerage account. Most of the remaining options for teen investing require a parent or custodian to sign off on everything, though there are a scant few options for teenagers who actually want to invest for themselves. However, there’s also a knowledge barrier—many teens don’t know how to invest money, sure, but it also goes beyond that. Consider this: 55% say “investing is too confusing.” 47% say investing “feels out of reach” or “takes too much time/attention.” 42% simply believe teens can’t trade stocks. 72% say they have “no” knowledge of trading stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We have some good news, though: Teens absolutely can invest in the stock market, ETFs, and other products, and we can help make it a lot less confusing for you. Today, we’re going to talk about the best investments for teenagers. We’ll also look at the varying types of accounts teens can use to get started, and answer a couple of other frequently asked investing questions to help clear up any of the confusion you might have. Investing for Teenagers—Our Top Account Picks The Best Investments for Teenagers (Under 18) We’re going to dive into seven popular, typically easy-to-access assets that teenagers can buy in their own investment accounts, or that parents can hold for their teens. And importantly, when we’re talking about teens, we’re talking about teens younger than 18. At age 18, all of the guardrails come off; you can invest in virtually anything once you become an adult. (If you’re looking for investment ideas for that age group, we’ve got you covered here with our suggestions for the best investments for young adults.) 1. Stocks Stocks are one of the best investments for teenagers for a number of

