Best Investing Podcasts & Video Series of 2020

If you are looking for a way to grow your money over the long-term, you should consider investing. That means putting your money into investment vehicles, such as stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, and more, that have a higher potential for growth than if that money were to just sit in a savings account.

Now more than ever, investing is on the rise, as many people are entering the markets for the first time. Besides reading articles, taking investing courses, or studying the markets, there are podcasts and video series that could help you sharpen your investing skills and build a well performing portfolio. Below you’ll find our top picks to get started on your own investing journey today.

Best Podcasts for New Investors:

Stacking Benjamins with Joel Saul-Sehy and Josh Bannerman

If you are new to financial literacy, Stacking Benjamins is for you. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Joel and Josh (also know as “The Other Guy”) will take you through a range of topics including saving for retirement, what to do about debt, and the latest investing and finance news, and even financial wellbeing and mindfulness, topped-off with some much appreciated humor. Check out their recent episode, Self Care Begins with Benjamins, here.

Money For the Rest of Us with J. David Stein

Hear from former Chief Investment Strategist and money manager J. David Stein every Wednesday to learn more about how money and investing works, and how to live worry-free with regards to your finances by being proactive. Topics include understanding stocks, managing risk, protecting your savings, and the overall economy. Click here to check out Stein’s recent episode, The Stock Market is Not the Economy.

Best Podcast for the Hard Truth:

Listen, Money Matters with Andrew Fiebert and Matt Giovanisci

Want actionable and honest advice on personal finance? Whether you are a new investor, or a seasoned trader, Andrew and Matt will give you a truthful, funny, and even brash breakdown every Monday. Learn about topics ranging from Taxes and Socially Responsible Investing to Index Funds, Dividends Stocks, and ETFs. Check out this popular episode, The All Weather Portfolio and The Golden Butterfly, here.

Best Podcasts for Expert Advice:

We Study Billionaires - The Investor’s Podcast with Preston Pysh and Stig Brodersen

Ever wondered how billionaires invest and grow their wealth? Preston and Stig sit down to discuss, study, and interview famous billionaires every Sunday, including big names like Warren Buffett and Howard Marks. Learn about frontier investing, inflation, and current market conditions and more through these conversations. Check out their recent episode, Tesla, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Elon Musk with John Engle, here.

So Money with Farnoosh Torabi

Tune in with award-winning financial strategist Farnoosh Torabi every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, to hear stories ad strategies from a wide range of experienced professionals in business and finance. Not only does So Money cover fundamental topics like stocks, debt, and home ownership, the podcast also touches on personal financial journeys of the various guests in which they discuss their financial philosophies, advice, wins, and failures. Listen to a popular episode, Black Wealth Matters: Queen Latifah, here.

Invest Like the Best with Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Stay up do date with the latest in investing and finance from a wide range of experts. Every Tuesday, Invest Like the Best host Patrick is joined by a different expert in the financial services industry and the wider corporate world to talk about various ideas and stories with topics ranging from public and private investing to building and running a business. Click here to listen to a recent episode, Lessons from Investing in 483 Companies.

Best Video Series (@ YouTube) for Investors:

Investing with Rose with Rose Shafa

Learn everything you need to know about personal finance and investing tools with Rose through her videos. On a weekly basis, Rose covers topics including the Roth 401(k), Mutual Funds, Index Funds, ETFs, the stock market, Negative Interest Rates, and more. Click here to watch a popular video, 5 Passive Income Investments You Can Make With $1000.

Bruce Wang on Dividend Investing, Real Estate, and Passive Income

New to investing and want to know where to start? Learn the latest about Robinhood trends, what stocks to buy, and how to make passive income from dividends. This channel offers a personal touch and insight into Bruce’s life, personal finance, and investing decisions. Check out his recent video, Dividend Investing During Stock Market Crash For Beginners 2020, here.

