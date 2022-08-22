Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was moderately downbeat last week with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 losing 1.2%, 0.2%, 2.6% and 2.9%, respectively. Among the key datapoints that released last week was retail sales.

Retail sales in the United States unexpectedly stalled in July of 2022, missing market expectations of a 0.1% increase as sales declined at gasoline stations and car dealers. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of U.S. economic activity. Thus, any gain/loss in it will likely brighten/hamper the economic growth picture.

U.S. President Joe Biden has also signed a $740 billion climate change, healthcare and tax ‘Inflation Reduction Act.’ The coming Democratic message will likely focus on the aspects of the bill that could improve Americans' lives immediately — including tax credits for electric vehicles and energy-efficient home improvements and key health care provisions (read: Inflation Reduction Act: Clean Energy & EV ETFs Winners).

"This is a significant piece of legislation that will have both immediate impact and longer-term economic impact, as well,” Brian Deese, Biden’s top economic adviser, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday. "The goal of this bill is to do what fiscal policy can do at our current economic moment."

The Dow Jones reclaimed 34,000 last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 34,000 for the first time since May, led by a jump in the retail space. Notably, the blue-chip index has significant exposure to the cyclical sectors like retail and consumer discretionary.

The stronger-than-expected results from retailers like Walmart WMT and Home Depot HD spread an air of optimism as the solid results suggest strong consumer spending despite the recessionary fears and higher inflation (read: Dow Jones Reclaims 34,000: ETFs to Ride On).

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few best-performing inverse/leveraged ETFs of the last week.

Inverse Gold Miners

Microsectors Gold Miners -3X ETN GDXD – Up 25.74%

Junior Gold Mine Bear 3X Direxion JDST – Up 19.96%

Gold Miners Bear 2X Direxion (DUST) – Up 15.3%

U.S. benchmark treasury yields shot up last week as it started the week at 2.79% and ended the week at 2.98%. Since bond yields soared, gold prices declined as the gold shares an inverse relationship with treasury yields. SPDR Gold Shares GLD lost 1.8% last week. As a result, inverse/leveraged gold mining ETFs gained last week.

Biotech Bear

S&P Biotech Bear 3X Direxion LABD – Up 22.8%

Biotech companies had a great run recently on hopes of M&A boost. Now, biotech companies have lost last week probably on profit booking.

Inverse Silver

Ultrashort Silver ETF ZSL – Up 19.8%

U.S. benchmark treasury yields shot up last week as it started the week at 2.79% and ended the week at 2.98%. Since bond yields soared, silver prices declined as the silver shares an inverse relationship with treasury yields. iShares Silver Trust SLV lost 4% last week. As a result, inverse/leveraged silver ETFs gained last week.

Inverse Internet

DJ Internet Bear 3X Direxion WEBS – Up 13.95%

Microsectors Fang & Innovation -3X ETN (BERZ) – Up 13.7%

As bond yields rose last week, growth stocks including tech stocks underperformed. As a result, inverse/leveraged internet ETFs gained last week.

S&P 500

S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Direxion HIBS – Up 12.9%

Wall Street was moderately downbeat due to a rise in bond yields. This went against the S&P 500 high-beta stocks.







