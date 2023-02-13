Best Inverse/Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street was downbeat last week, with the S&P 500 losing 1.1%, the Dow Jones retreating 0.2%, the Nasdaq Composite slipping 2.4% and the Russell 2000 sliding 3.4%, respectively. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recorded the worst week since December.

Investors analyzed the recent commentary from Federal Reserve and mixed-to-upbeat economic data points. This has resulted in a rise in rates as the Fed is now believed to be hiking rates more than expected before.

The U.S. benchmark treasury yield started the week at 3.63% and ended the week at 3.74%, while the two-year U.S. treasury yield started the week at 4.44% and ended the week at 4.50%. Such an uptick in rates caused a decline in Wall Street.

As far as earnings are concerned, about 70% S&P 500 companies have reported so far and around 70% of those companies have surpassed analyst expectations for fourth-quarter 2022. That’s a smaller share of companies beating expectations than the three-year historical average of 79%, according to The Earnings Scout, as quoted on CNBC.

Against this backdrop, below, we highlight a few inverse/leveraged ETF areas that won last week.

Leveraged Energy

Microsectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X ETN NRGU – Up 18.1%

Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 2X ETF UCO – Up 16.6%

Oil prices jumped after Russia announced 5% oil output cut in March. Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, as the West enacted price caps on Russian oil and oil products. The G7, the European Union and Australia agreed to ban the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel from Dec 5 as part of Western sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Inverse Leveraged Biotech

S&P Biotech Bear -3X Direxion LABD – Up 17.2%

After years of easy money and healthy growth, the biotech industry is feeling the pinch of a funding crunch. But biotechs have cut thousands of jobs lately. The ebbing pandemic resulted in lower demand for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The biotech stock index has underperformed due to research failures, slowing M&A and rising interest rates.

Inverse Leveraged Internet

Dow Jones Internet Bear -3X Direxion WEBS – Up 16.5%

The underlying Dow Jones Internet Composite Index includes only companies whose primary focus is Internet-related. As the benchmark U.S. treasury yield spiked last week, Internet stocks plunged and benefited the inverse/leveraged internet ETFs like WEBS. Investors should note that Internet stocks perform better in a falling rate environment.

Inverse Leveraged Travel

Microsectors Travel -3X ETN FLYD – Up 11.4%

The MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel Index is a total return index that tracks the stock prices of U.S. domiciled and listed securities that are materially engaged in specified segments of the travel industry. Disappointing earnings results from ride-hailing service provider Lyft and the online travel platform provider Expedia have probably weighed on the travel industry and boosted this inverse leveraged ETF.

Inverse Leveraged Small-Cap

Smallcap Bear -3X Direxion TZA – Up 10.9%

The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of the Russell 2000. This is yet another loser of the rising rate trend.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO): ETF Research Reports

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (LABD): ETF Research Reports

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA): ETF Research Reports

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NRGU): ETF Research Reports

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS): ETF Research Reports

MicroSectors Travel -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (FLYD): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.