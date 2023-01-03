Best Inverse/Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street recorded a moderate performance last week. The S&P 500 (down 0.14%), the Dow Jones (down 0.2%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 0.3%) and the Russell 2000 (up 0.02%) – all delivered more-or-less flat returns. 2022 overall turned out to be the worst year since 2008 for the S&P 500. But the final week of the year was not extremely downbeat. This was probably because of the Santa Clause rally.

The Santa Claus Rally refers to the jump in stock prices in the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2021 has revealed that December offered positive returns in 54 years and negative returns in 18 years, with an average return of 1.42%, one of the best seen in a year, as per moneychimp.com. It is believed that a Santa Clause Rally normally drives markets, this time of the year.

Though Wall Street did not record a stupendous Santa rally this year, returns were still decent. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning inverse/leveraged ETF areas of last week.

Inverse Treasury ETFs

Ultrapro Short 20 Year Treasury ETF TTT – Up 13%

20+ Year Treasy Bear 3X Direxion TMV – Up 12.8%

The benchmark U.S. treasury yield started the week at 3.75% and ended the week at 3.88%. The rise in yields contributed to the rally in the inverse leveraged U.S. treasury bond ETFs as yields and bond prices are inversely-related.

Leveraged Energy

Microsectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X ETN NRGU – Up 11.3%

Direxion Daily Oil Services Bull 2X Shares (ONG) – Up 8.9%

The segment was bullish thanks to the upbeat oil market. An easing of the dollar, continued risks of supply due to the prolonged supply-chain crisis, price caps on Russian crude imposed by the G7 nations and Russia’s decision to cut production – all contributed to the gains in energy ETFs. Given the favorable upstream business scenarios, it is highly likely that capital spending will ramp up in both North American and international markets.

Leveraged Cannabis

Advisorshares Msos 2X Daily ETF MSOX – Up 6.8%

The segment rose, thanks to the news. Per a Motley Fool article, New York state is now open for recreational marijuana business. A dispensary called Housing Works Cannabis Co. in Manhattan is the first retail outlet in the state to sell recreational marijuana. This marked the launch of the retail marijuana business in New York.

Leveraged Retail

Retail Bull 3X Direxion RETL – Up 5.3%

Per Adobe Analytics, U.S. consumers shelled out a record $9.1 billion online this Black Friday, representing an uptick of about 2.3% year over year. Moreover, inflation has also cooled a bit, with the November number coming in at 7.11%, compared with 7.75% in October and 8.2% in September. The Fed has also slowed the pace of its rate hikes. All these facts and figures probably have boosted leveraged retail ETFs.

Zacks Investment Research

