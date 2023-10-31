Best Income Stocks to Buy October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31st:

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC: This banking and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG: This explorer and developer of light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Flowserve Corporation FLS: This industrial flow management equipment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

