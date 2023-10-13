Best Income Stocks to Buy October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG: This independent oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM: This operator of hospitals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kubota Corporation KUBTY: This manufacturer of machinery for food, water, and environment markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

