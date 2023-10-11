Best Income Stocks to Buy October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

MFA Financial, Inc. MFA: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

MFA Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

MFA Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MFA Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.6%, compared with the industry average of 12.9%.

MFA Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

MFA Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | MFA Financial, Inc. Quote

Griffon Corporation GFF: This diversified management and holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This omni-channel specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.