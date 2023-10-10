Best Income Stocks to Buy October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC: This banking and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. PSTL: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of nearly 5%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC: This metallurgical coal company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 56.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

