Best Income Stocks to Buy November 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY: This automobile giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus

Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Nissan Motor Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nissan Motor Co. dividend-yield-ttm | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. BPRN: This bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Quote

MSA Safety Incorporated MSA: This safety and security related software company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price and Consensus

MSA Safety Incorporporated price-consensus-chart | MSA Safety Incorporporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

MSA Safety Incorporporated dividend-yield-ttm | MSA Safety Incorporporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.