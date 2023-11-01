Best Income Stocks to Buy November 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

Office Properties Income Trust OPI: This national real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 23.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

VICI Properties Inc. VICI: This S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

VICI Properties Inc. Price and Consensus

VICI Properties Inc. price-consensus-chart | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%.

VICI Properties Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

VICI Properties Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE: This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

The Andersons, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Andersons, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.