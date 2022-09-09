Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.8%, compared with the industry average of 10.2%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Euroseas Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Euroseas Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

