Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. TCPC: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 10%.

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO: This clothing, accessories, and personal care products retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

