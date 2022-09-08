Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

Summit Financial Group, Inc. SMMF: This financial holding company for Summit Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP: This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited OROVY: This investment holding company that provides container transport and logistics services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 36.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

