Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. CCAP: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 10%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote

nVent Electric plc NVT: This company that manufactures and services electrical connection and protection products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

nVent Electric PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

nVent Electric PLC dividend-yield-ttm | nVent Electric PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.