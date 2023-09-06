Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 8.4%.

Sierra Bancorp BSRR: This bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

TIM S.A. TIMB: This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%.

