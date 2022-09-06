Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of nearly 1%.

Westamerica Bancorporation WABC: This bank holding company for Westamerica Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Trustmark Corporation TRMK: This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

