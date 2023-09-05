Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Publicis Groupe S.A. PUBGY: This marketing, communications, and digital business transformation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 0.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%.

