Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB: This company which provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Price and Consensus

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The price-consensus-chart | Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The dividend-yield-ttm | Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The Quote

AXA SA AXAHY: This banking and insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Axa Sa Price and Consensus

Axa Sa price-consensus-chart | Axa Sa Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Axa Sa Dividend Yield (TTM)

Axa Sa dividend-yield-ttm | Axa Sa Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Axa Sa (AXAHY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited The (NTB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.